What to Watch on Saturday: New movie on friendship of country icons ‘Patsy & Loretta’

Patsy & Loretta (8 p.m., Lifetime) - This new Lifetime movie is based on the true story of the friendship between country music icons Loretta Lynn and Patsy Cline. Cline is played by Broadway star Megan Hilty (“Wicked,” “Noises Off”) and Lynn is played by Jessie Mueller, who won a Tony in 2014 for her performance as Carole King in “Beautiful.” The movie follows the women from when they first met, and shows that Cline, instead of seeing new up-and-comer Lynn as competition, instead took her under her wing and helped her navigate Nashville. The two became close friends and even toured together. Sadly, Cline died in a plane crash in 1963 at the age of 30, so while the movie covers a roughly six-year span, it only really captures 18 months of their friendship. Hilty and Mueller do their own singing in the movie and it’s pretty incredible. Directed by Academy Award winner Callie Khouri (“Thelma & Louise”).

Good Witch: Curse From a Rose (8 p.m., Hallmark) - In this new “Good Witch” movie, Cassie’s long-lost roommate makes an unexpected visit to Grey House on a mission to disrupt Middleton’s Halloween festivities.

Austin City Limits (Midnight, PBS / UNC-TV) - Steve Earle is accompanied by his band The Dukes to play from his Guy Clark tribute album.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.

