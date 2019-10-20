What to Watch on Sunday: ‘Bless the Harts’ tells a famous NC ghost story

In the “Cremains of the Day” episode of “Bless the Harts,” premiering Oct. 20, 2019 on Fox, Violet tells the legend of “Lydia,” a local ghost of Greenpoint folklore who appears every year on Halloween night. FOX TELEVISION

Uncovered: Killed by Hate (7 p.m., Oxygen) - This two-hour special documentary comes on the 10th anniversary of the fedarl Hate Crimes Prevention Act, and looks at some of the most brutal hate crimes in US history, starting with the murders of Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. The special also looks at the Charlottesville riots, Blaze Bernstein and the Portland train attack.

The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror XXX (8 p.m., Fox) - In the 30th Treehouse of Horror installment, dead Homer’s spirit tries out some new bodies, and Milhouse is trapped in another dimension.

Bless the Harts (8:30 p.m., Fox) - This is the episode where we get the famous NC ghost story of Lydia the Jamestown Hitchhiking Ghost of the Triad (in the episode, she’ll be Lydia the Greenpoint Ghost, since the show is set in the fictional town of Greenpoint, NC). Tonight, Violet, David and Leonard take Wayne on a ghost hunt to cure his fear of ghosts. After airing just two episodes, Fox has already renewed this show — created by North Carolina native Emily Spivey — for a second season.

Watchmen (9 p.m., HBO) - This new series, based on the original groundbreaking graphic novel of the same name, takes place in an alternate history, where superheroes are treated as outlaws.

Scheme and Scandal: Inside the College Admissions Crisis (9 p.m., CNN) - Fareed Zakaria hosts this look at the college admissions scandal, which has already sent actress Felicty Huffman to prison. In addition to the illegal stuff, Zakaria looks into the practice that give advantages to wealthy applicants: paying for private college applications counselors, donations that influence admissions officers and alumni “legacy” designations.

On Becoming God in Central Florida (10:20 p.m., Showtime) - In the Season 1 finale, Krystal helps Judd out of a jam and Cody finds himself pulled in two directions.

