What to Watch on Monday: Cary NC dog with Purple Heart named Military Dog of the Year

American Humane Hero Dog Awards (8 p.m., Hallmark) - This 9th annual event celebrating outstanding working dogs from across the country features a very special local dog this year: Sgt. Yeager, who has been named the nation’s top Military Dog of the Year. Sgt. Yeager served three combat tours with Marines in Iraq and Afghanistan as an explosives detection dog and is credited with detecting dozens of explosive devices and participating in more than 100 patrols. He was awarded the Purple Heart after shrapnel from an IED caused him to lose part of his ear while he and his handler were trying to protect other Marines in the 2nd Battalion, 9th Marine Regiment in the Helmand Province of Afghanistan in April 2012. That same explosion took the life of his handler, Lance Corporal Abraham Tarwoe. Sgt. Yeager was transported back to the U.S. and treated for his injuries. Sgt. Yeager, now 12 years old, was adopted by a Marine family in Cary, N.C., and is an ambassador for the Project K-9 Hero Foundation. For tonight’s show, there are winners in seven categories. The show is hosted by Beth Stern and James Denton, and features Kristin Chenoweth, Shannon Doherty, Sarah Michelle Geller, Ariel Winter and others.

Catherine the Great (10 p.m., HBO) - A four-part limited series about Catherine the Great starring Helen Mirren the Great and Jason Clarke. The series tells the story of the tumultuous politician and monarch who ruled the Russian empire and transformed its place in the world in the 18th century.

Blowin’ Up (10 p.m., PBS / UNC) - This POV documentary addresses the challenges facing a group of women determined to change the way women arrested for prostitution are prosecuted.

