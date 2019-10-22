What to Watch on Tuesday: ‘Real Sports’ checks on dogs rescued from Michael Vick

“Real Sports” reporter Jon Frankel with a dog rehabilitated from NFL player Michael Vick’s dog-fighting operation. HBO

Jeopardy (7 p.m., WTVD) - Martha Bordogna, an attorney from Indian Trail, NC, competes tonight.

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (10 p.m., HBO) - One of the segments on tonight’s show gives us an update on the dogs rescued from NFL player Michael Vick’s dog-fighting operation. Dogs taken from fighting rings are often euthanized because they are emotionally scarred and deemed to be too dangerous for rehabilitation, but the Best Friends Animal Society took in the Vick dogs to give them a chance to recover and be rehabilitated. Twelve years after that horrifying case broke, journalist Jon Frankel reports on what became of those dogs and meets the families who adopted them.

The Douglas Dynasty: Fame, Addiction, Finding Home (10 p.m., ABC) - Diane Sawyer talks to author Cameron Douglas about throwing up in a Hollywood dynasty, addiction, rehab, crime and drug dealing. Cameron’s father, actor Michael Douglas, opens up about his son.

Zero Tolerance (10 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - Tonight’s Frontline documentary tells the inside story of how an unlikely group of outsiders became the driving force behind one of President Trump’s most controversial initiatives

