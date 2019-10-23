TV

What to Watch on Wednesday: New interview with Harry and Meghan, new Tyler Perry shows

Tyler Perry’s The Oval (9 p.m., BET) - In this new primetime soap opera, a seemingly perfect interracial family moves into the White House, but behind the scenes, things aren’t so perfect. Note: A second new Tyler Perry series premieres tonight — “Sistas,” about a group of single black females navigating their complicated love lives.

Harry & Meghan: An African Journey (10 p.m., ABC) - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex give a glimpse into the struggles they face as newlyweds and new parents under the glare of a global spotlight.

Life From Above (10 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - In the premiere episode of this new series, cameras in space offer a new perspective of life on Earth, as satellites follow an elephant family struggling through drought.

Castle Rock (Hulu) - Season 2 of this series set in the Stephen King multiverse starts on Hulu. This season, a feud between warring clans comes to a boil when a budding psychopath, Annie Wilkes (the “nurse” from Stephen King’s “Misery”) gets waylaid in Castle Rock.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.

Profile Image of Brooke Cain
Brooke Cain
Brooke Cain is a North Carolina native who has worked at The News & Observer for more than 20 years. She writes about TV and local media for the Happiness is a Warm TV blog, and answers CuriousNC questions for readers.
