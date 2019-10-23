TV
What to Watch on Wednesday: New interview with Harry and Meghan, new Tyler Perry shows
Tyler Perry’s The Oval (9 p.m., BET) - In this new primetime soap opera, a seemingly perfect interracial family moves into the White House, but behind the scenes, things aren’t so perfect. Note: A second new Tyler Perry series premieres tonight — “Sistas,” about a group of single black females navigating their complicated love lives.
Harry & Meghan: An African Journey (10 p.m., ABC) - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex give a glimpse into the struggles they face as newlyweds and new parents under the glare of a global spotlight.
Life From Above (10 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - In the premiere episode of this new series, cameras in space offer a new perspective of life on Earth, as satellites follow an elephant family struggling through drought.
Castle Rock (Hulu) - Season 2 of this series set in the Stephen King multiverse starts on Hulu. This season, a feud between warring clans comes to a boil when a budding psychopath, Annie Wilkes (the “nurse” from Stephen King’s “Misery”) gets waylaid in Castle Rock.
Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.
Comments