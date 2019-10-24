What to Watch on Thursday: Big changes for the final season of ‘Will and Grace’

The Unicorn (8:30 p.m., CBS) - When Grace gets the lead in the school musical, Wade realizes — after he hears her sing — that her teachers are giving her special treatment.

Will & Grace (9:30 p.m., NBC) - The 11th — and final — season premieres tonight with Grace returning from her European travels and receiving life-changing news. Also, Karen teaches Will how to become better at phone sex, and in the process Will inadvertently admits he wants a family with McCoy (Matt Bomer).

Evil (10 p.m., CBS) - On Halloween night, Kristen and David are sent to assess an exorcism. (This show is surprisingly creepy.)

