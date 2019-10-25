Halloween TV: A guide to horror movies and family friendly specials for the kids

Clockwise: “Hocus Pocus,” “Halloween: Resurrection” and “Hotel Transylvania.” Walt Disney Pictures, Miramax, Sony Pictures

We’re less than a week away from spooky Halloween, and in addition to costumes and candy, that means lots of frightful fun on your TV.

Here’s a list of the upcoming Halloween specials, horror films and family movies coming up on broadcast network TV and cable over the next week.

We’re looking at primetime only, but be aware that many cable networks like Freeform and AMC are showing Halloween-themed movies pretty much all day at this point.

As we get closer to Halloween, more networks (like Turner Classic Movies, Paramount and Syfy) will add scary movies during the day, so be on alert.

Friday, October 25

Leprechaun 2 (8 p.m., AMC) - This 1994 “Leprechaun” sequel follows a malevolent leprechaun who seeks to fulfill a 1,000-year-old curse by enslaving an alluring Californian. This is preceded by “Leprechaun” at 6 and followed by “Leprechaun 3” at 10.

Hotel Transylvania 2 (8 p.m., FX) - In this animated 2015 “Hotel Transylvania” sequel, Dracula (Adam Sandler) is concerned that his half-human grandson isn’t showing his vampire side, so he and his friends put the boy through a “monster-in-training” boot camp just as Drac’s old-school father (Megan Mullally) decides to pay a visit.

Monsters, Inc. (8:55 p.m., Freeform) - In this 2001 animated kids movie, a blue behemoth (John Goodman) and his short, one-eyed assistant (Billy Crystal) work in a giant factory to scare children.

Goosebumps (10 p.m., FX) - From 2015, author R.L. Stine (Jack Black) and his daughter (Odeya Rush) and their new neighbor (Dylan Minnette) must save the day when the monsters from the “Goosebumps” books magically come to life.

The 1991 film “The Addams Family.” MGM

Saturday, October 26

Addams Family Values (7:40 p.m., Freeform) - Upon arrival of their mustachioed baby, Morticia (Anjelica Huston) and Gomez (Raul Julia) hire a greedy nanny who targets Uncle Fester (Christopher Lloyd). From 1993.

Goosebumps (8 p.m., FX) - From 2015, author R.L. Stine (Jack Black) and his daughter (Odeya Rush) and their new neighbor (Dylan Minnette) must save the day when the monsters from the “Goosebumps” books magically come to life.

Zombies (8:25 p.m., Disney) - In this 2018 movie, a zombie and a cheerleader work together to show the town of Seabrook what they can achieve when they embrace their differences and celebrate what makes them a community.

Boo! A Madea Halloween (8:45 p.m., USA) - Cranky, fast-talking Madea (Tyler Perry) finds herself under attack from ghosts, ghouls and zombies after breaking up a fraternity’s Halloween party in this 2016 film.

Hotel Transylvania (9:45 p.m., Freeform) - In this 2012 animated kids movie, an unforeseen complication unfolds when Dracula (Adam Sandler) invites the world’s infamous monsters to his lavish resort to celebrate his daughter’s 118th birthday.

Mrs. Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children (10 p.m., FX) - From 2016, a teen (Asa Butterfield) discovers a secret refuge on an island where children have special powers and hidden enemies.

Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice in the 1988 film “Beetlejuice.” Warner Bros

Sunday, October 27

Beetlejuice (7 p.m., Paramount) - From 1988, a ghoul (Michael Keaton) helps a newly dead couple (Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis) haunt the tasteless new owners of their beloved home.

Hotel Transylvania (7:05 p.m., Freeform) - In this 2012 animated kids movie, an unforeseen complication unfolds when Dracula (Adam Sandler) invites the world’s infamous monsters to his lavish resort to celebrate his daughter’s 118th birthday.

It (8 p.m., TBS) - In this 2017 film version of the classic Stephen King story, seven young outcasts face their worst nightmare: an ancient, shape-shifting evil that emerges every 27 years to prey on children. Banding together, the friends must overcome their personal fears to battle the murderous clown Pennywise.

The Uninvited (8 p.m., WRDC) - A ghost prompts a lethal battle of wills between a man’s new fiance (Elizabeth Banks) and his two daughter (Emily Browning, Arielle Kebbel) in this 2009 movie.

Halloween Wars (9 p.m., Food) - In the season finale of this reality competition series, the two final teams — made up of an expert pumpkin carver, a cake artist and a sugar master — face off in an epic showdown.

Hocus Pocus (9:10 p.m., Freeform) - In this 1993 cult classic, Halloween trick-or-treaters face three witch sisters (Bette Middler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy) from the past in Salem, Massachusetts.

In the classic 1980 slasher film “Friday the 13th,” the reopening of Camp Crystal Lake brings murder and mayhem at the hands of Jason. Paramount

Monday, October 28

Friday the 13th (7 p.m., AMC) - Oh, such a classic! From 1980, the reopening of Camp Crystal Lake spells murder and mayhem for a group of sexually promiscuous counselors. “Friday the 13th, Part 2” follows at 9. Keep it going, if you dare, with “Friday the 13th, Part III” at 11 and “Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter” at 1 a.m.

Halloween Baking Championship (8 p.m., Food) - Two new episodes in a row tonight, with “gravely delicious desserts” and then at 9, a “ghostly version of a croquembouche tower.”

Scream 3 (8:20 p.m., Freeform) - In this 2000 sequel, murders draw a young woman (Neve Campbell), a reporter (Courtney Cox Arquette) and an ex-policeman (David Arquette) to the set of a movie inspired by the horrific events they survived. For the completists out there, make it a marathon with “Scream” (a classic) at 3:10 p.m. and “Scream 2” (also quite good) at 5:40 p.m.

Adam Sandler voices Dracula in the 2012 animated feature “Hotel Transylvania.” SONY PICTURES

Tuesday, October 29

A Nightmare on Elm Street (7 p.m., Syfy) - Freddy Krueger, a badly burned boogeyman with razors on his gloves, haunts and kills teens in their dreams in this 1984 classic.

The Connors / Bless This Mess / mixed-ish / black-ish (8 p.m., ABC) - All of the ABC sitcoms have Halloween-themed episodes tonight.

Beetlejuice (8 p.m., Paramount) - From 1988, a ghoul (Michael Keaton) helps a newly dead couple (Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis) haunt the tasteless new owners of their beloved home.

Hotel Transylvania 8:55 p.m., Freeform) - In this 2012 animated kids movie, an unforeseen complication unfolds when Dracula (Adam Sandler) invites the world’s infamous monsters to his lavish resort to celebrate his daughter’s 118th birthday.

Halloween (9 p.m., AMC) - This 2007 remake of the 1978 classic has a psychiatrist (Malcolm McDowell) following an escaped psychopath (Tyler Mane) on his blood-soaked trail back to his hometown. Please don’t skip the 5 p.m. airing of the original 1978 version by John Carpenter, which stars Jamie Lee Curtis. At 7 p.m, it’s “Halloween H20: 20 Years Later,” which also has Jamie Lee Curtis.

Texas Chainsaw 3D (9 p.m., Syfy) - From 2013, a young woman (Alexandra Daddario) uncovers untold horrors in the dark basement of an isolated Victorian mansion she inherited from an unknown relative.

Jamie Lee Curtis stars in the “Halloween” franchise. Universal

Wednesday, October 30

The Goldbergs / Schooled / Modern Family / Single Parents (8 p.m., ABC) - Another night of Halloween-themed ABC sitcoms.

Halloween: Resurrection (8 p.m., AMC) - In this 2002 “Halloween” sequel starring Jamie Lee Curtis, evil finds its way home. Catch the original 1978 John Carpenter classic at 10.

Hocus Pocus (8:50 p.m., Freeform) - In this 1993 cult classic, Halloween trick-or-treaters face three witch sisters (Bette Middler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy) from the past in Salem, Massachusetts.

(L-R): Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker in the 1993 film “Hocus Pocus.” Walt Disney

Thursday, October 31

Hocus Pocus (12:30 p.m., Freeform) - This 1993 cult classic starts airing just after noon and repeats all day. In the movie, Halloween trick-or-treaters face three witch sisters (Bette Middler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy) from the past in Salem, Massachusetts.

Get Out (7:30 p.m., FX) - In this 2017 masterpiece, a young photographer (Daniel Kaluuya) uncovers a dark secret when he meets his girlfriend’s (Allison Williams) seemingly friendly parents (Catherine Keener, Bradley Whitford) for the first time at their posh estate.

The 13th Scariest Movies of All Time (8 p.m., The CW) - If you can’t stomach the actual scary movies, watch Dean Cain count them down.

Superstore / Perfect Harmony (8 p.m., NBC) - These two NBC sitcoms both have Halloween-themed episodes.

It (8 p.m., TBS) - In this 2017 film version of the classic Stephen King story, seven young outcasts face their worst nightmare: an ancient, shape-shifting evil that emerges every 27 years to prey on children. Banding together, the friends must overcome their personal fears to battle the murderous clown Pennywise.

Bride of Frankenstein (8 p.m., TCM) - From 1935, Baron Frankenstein (Colin Clive) creates a hissing, frizzy-haired female (Elsa Lanchester) for his other monster (Boris Karloff). Note: There’s a whole marathon of classic black-and-white horror films airing all day on Turner Classic Movies.)

Beetlejuice (7 and 9 p.m., Paramount) - From 1988, a ghoul (Michael Keaton) helps a newly dead couple (Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis) haunt the tasteless new owners of their beloved home.