What to Watch on Sunday: Raleigh biz back on Shark Tank, new Lifetime Christmas movie

First into the Tank on the March 3 episode of “Shark Tank” are entrepreneurs from Raleigh who introduce their bake-at-home, all-natural dog treats. Justin Miller, left, and Tom Simon of Zookies Cookies. ABC

Killer Siblings (7 p.m., Oxygen) - This new true crime series explores the psychologies and pasts of cold-blooded siblings who murder.

No Time Like Christmas (8 p.m., Lifetime) - This makes new Lifetime Christmas movies three nights in a row! In this one, a woman and her first love plan a Christmas Eve show in hopes of saving the local theater.

Shark Tank (9 p.m., ABC) - The show checks back in with Justin Miller and Tom Simon of the Raleigh company Zookies Cookies. Zookies Cookies, a healthy dog treat company, made a deal with DryBar founder Alli Webb when they appeared on the show back in February.

Silicon Valley (10 p.m., HBO) - This tech comedy begins its sixth and final season with Richard discovering his promise that Pied Piper won’t collect user data is under threat.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Mrs. Fletcher (10:30 p.m., HBO) - Kathryn Hahn has the title role in this seven-episode limited series based on the best-selling novel of Tom Perrotta. The series chronicles the personal and sexual journeys of an empty-nest mother and her college freshman son, Brendon (Jackson White).

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.