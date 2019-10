There are 70 new Christmas movies on Hallmark and Lifetime in 2019. Here’s the list.

Between the Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Lifetime, there are 70 new Christmas movies airing in 2019. Crown Media, Lifetime

Forget about Thanksgiving — it’s not even Halloween and we already have a fresh slate of original Christmas movies on television!

Did that sound like we’re complaining? Because we’re not.

It’s never too early to start rolling out those Hallmark and Lifetime Christmas movies. Oh, the ice skating, the winter festivals, the cookie contests, the widowed dads, the snowstorms ... bring it on.

Hallmark has 24 new movies this year, and toss in another 16 for their sister channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Lifetime comes on strong this year, with 30 new movies.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

You’ll get the Hallmark movies every Saturday night (and sometimes Sunday), and a straight week of new movies Nov. 23-30. We’ll get new entries from Hallmark Movies & Mysteries every Thursday and Friday night through Dec. 20. Lifetime has new movies on Saturday nights (and sometimes Sundays), sometimes doubling up on Saturday nights as we get closer to Christmas.

In addition, both of the Hallmark channels are also showing repeats of older Hallmark Christmas movies pretty much around the clock.

Check out the full schedule below of new movies (and don’t forget our Hallmark Christmas Movie Drinking Game).

Candace Cameron Bure in “Christmas Town” on the Hallmark Channel. David Dolsen Crown Media

Hallmark’s 2019 Countdown to Christmas

Saturday, October 26: “Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses”

Saturday, November 2: “Merry & Bright”

Sunday, November 3: “Christmas Scavenger Hunt”

Saturday, November 9: “Picture a Perfect Christmas”

Sunday, November 10: “The Mistletoe Secret”

Saturday, November 16: “Christmas Under the Stars”

Sunday, November 17: “Write Before Christmas”

Saturday, November 23: “Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays”

Sunday, November 24: “A Gift To Remember 2: Cherished Memories”

Monday, November 25: “A Christmas Duet”

Tuesday, November 26: “Double Holiday”

Wednesday, November 27: “The Christmas Club”

Thursday, November 28: “Check Inn to Christmas”

Friday, November 29: “Christmas at the Plaza”

Saturday, November 30: “Christmas in Rome”

Sunday, December 1: “Christmas Town”

Saturday, December 7: Hallmark Hall of Fame’s “A Christmas Love Story”

Sunday, December 8: “Christmas at Dollywood”

Saturday, December 14: “Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy”

Sunday, December 15: “Holiday Date”

Saturday, December 21: “It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas”

Sunday, December 22: “A Cheerful Christmas”

Wednesday, December 25: “When Calls the Heart Christmas”

Saturday, December 28: “New Year, New Me”

View the full schedule here: hallmarkchannel.com

Tamera Mowry-Housley, left, and Brooks Darnell in “A Christmas Miracle” on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Allister Foster Crown Media

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries 2019 Miracle of Christmas

Friday, October 25: “A Merry Christmas Match”

Thursday, October 31: “Nostalgic Christmas”

Friday, November 1: “Two Turtle Doves”

Thursday, November 7: “A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas”

Friday, November 8: “Holiday for Heroes”

Thursday, November 14: “A Christmas Miracle”

Friday, November 15: “A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love”

Thursday, November 21: “Holiday Hearts”

Friday, November 22: “Our Christmas Love Song”

Friday, November 29: “Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen”

Thursday, December 5: “A Homecoming for the Holidays”

Friday, December 6: “Time for You to Come Home for Christmas”

Thursday, December 12: “Christmas in Montana”

Friday, December 13: “Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday”

Thursday, December 19: “Christmas On My Mind”

Friday, December 20: “A Family Christmas Gift”

View the full schedule here: hallmarkmoviesandmysteries.com

Ryan McPartlin and Sarah Drew in “Twinkle All the Way” on Lifetime. Lifetime

Lifetime’s 2019 It’s a Wonderful Lifetime schedule

Friday, October 25: “Sweet Mountain Christmas”

Saturday, October 26: “The Road Home For Christmas”

Sunday, October 27: “No Time Like Christmas”

Saturday, November 2: “Christmas Reservations”

Sunday, November 3: “Always and Forever Christmas”

Saturday, November 9: “Radio Christmas”

Sunday, November 10: “A Sweet Christmas Romance”

Friday, November 15: “Christmas A La Mode”

Saturday, November 16: “Christmas in Louisiana”

Sunday, November 17: “Random Acts of Christmas”

Friday, November 22: “The Magical Christmas Shoes”

Saturday, November 23: “Twinkle All the Way”

Sunday, November 24: “Christmas 9 to 5”

Wednesday, November 27: “A Very Vintage Christmas”

Thursday, November 28: “A Christmas Wish”

Friday, November 29: “Staging Christmas”

Saturday, November 30: “Merry Liddle Christmas”

Sunday, December 1: “You Light Up My Christmas”

Friday, December 6: “A Storybook Christmas”

Saturday, December 7: “Mistletoe & Menorahs”

Saturday, December 7: “Christmas Unleashed”

Sunday, December 8: “Grounded for Christmas”

Friday, December 13: “Christmas Stars”

Saturday, December 14: “Matchmaker Christmas”

Saturday, December 14: “A Christmas Winter Song”

Sunday, December 15: “Rediscovering Christmas”

Friday, December 20: “The Christmas Temp”

Saturday, December 21: “Christmas Love Letter”

Saturday, December 21: “Christmas Hotel”

Sunday, December 22: “A Date by Christmas Eve”

View the full schedule here: mylifetime.com/christmas-movies