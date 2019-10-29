TV

What to Watch on Tuesday: ‘Frontline’ tells the inside story of Paradise fires

The Connors / Bless This Mess / mixed-ish / black-ish (8 p.m., ABC) - All of the ABC sitcoms have Halloween-themed episodes tonight.

This Is Us (9 p.m., NBC) - A young Jack tries to prove himself to Rebecca’s father (and hopefully we’ll find out what happened with Kate’s first boyfriend.)

Frontline: Fire in Paradise (10 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - This Frontline documentary tells the inside story of the deadly 2018 Camp Fire, examining who is to blame and why the fire was so catastrophic.

