What to Watch on Wednesday: An ‘Asylum’ ghost hunt and a new HBO documentary

“World’s Biggest Ghost Hunt: Pennhurst Asylum” airs October 30, 2019, on A&E. A&E

World’s Biggest Ghost Hunt: The Pennhurst Asylum (8 p.m., A&E) - Five investigators are locked inside the legendary Pennhurst Asylum in Pennsylvania for two weeks to document unexplained reports of paranormal activity, including mysterious noises and voices and alleged physical attacks by spirits. This is followed by a new episode of “Ghost Hunters,” which checks out an abandoned hospital where strange things start to happen when a couple begins renovations to turn it into a bed and breakfast.

The Goldbergs / Schooled / Modern Family / Single Parents (8 p.m., ABC) - Another night of Halloween-themed ABC sitcoms.

The Bronx, USA (9 p.m., HBO) - Producer George Shapiro returns to his hometown of the Bronx, revisiting the places and memories of his childhood. The documentary features Robert Klein, Alan and Arlene Alda, Hal Linden, Grandmaster Melle Mel, Chaz Palminteri, General Colin Powell, Charles Fox, Melissa Manchester, Carl Reiner and Rob Reiner.

