What to Watch on Thursday: A new Christmas movie on Halloween

The 13th Scariest Movies of All Time (8 p.m., The CW) - If you can’t stomach the actual scary movies, watch Dean Cain count them down.

Superstore / Perfect Harmony (8 p.m., NBC) - These two NBC sitcoms both have Halloween-themed episodes.

Nostalgic Christmas (9 p.m., Hallmark Movies & Mysteries) - In this new Christmas movie, a toy buyer in New York City is drawn back to her hometown when her father’s retirement means the closing of the town’s beloved toy store.

Mysteries Decoded (9 p.m., The CW) - Season 1 ends with Jennifer heading to New Orleans to investigate whether an ancient vampire has cracked the code on immortality.

Untold Stories of Hip Hop (10 p.m., WeTV) - Ice-T and Swizz Beatz tell stories of how they cheated death, and the murder of Nipsey Hussle rocks the hip-hop community.