What to Watch on Sunday: New Christmas movies on Hallmark and Lifetime

Always and Forever Christmas (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new movie, a marketing executive learns she has inherited her grandfather’s year-round Christmas store, so she makes a trip back home to support the store during its final Christmas season before she sells it to a hip athletic leisurewear company.

Christmas Scavenger Hunt (8 p.m., Hallmark) - This new Hallmark movie has a woman heading to her hometown for the holidays, but things get complicated when she’s forced to team up with her ex-boyfriend for the town’s annual Christmas scavenger hunt.

Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge (9 p.m., Food) - In the Season 2 premiere, six of America’s best chefs begin the quest to win top Thanksgiving Chef. The first challenge involves turning a low-cost item into an extraordinary Thanksgiving appetizer.

The Affair (9 p.m., Showtime) - Judging by the number of emails I got from Showtime about this 90-minute series finale, I think something big is going to happen. Don’t miss out. Maura Tierney, Dominic West and Anna Paquin star.

The Life of Earth (9 p.m., Smithsonian) - Space technology offers new insights on the formation of our solar system and how the dynamic life on our planet has influenced the rise of our species.

Breakthrough Prize (10 p.m., National Geographic) - This awards show, known as The Oscars of Science, brings together the stars of Hollywood with luminaries of science to recognize major breakthroughs in science and mathematics.

