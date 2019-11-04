What to Watch on Monday: A ‘Dark’ debut on HBO and ‘Holiday Baking’ on Food

His Dark Materials (9 p.m., HBO) - This adaptation of Philip Pullman’s award-winning trilogy follows a brave young woman from another world as she searches for a kidnapped friend and uncovers a sinister plot involving stolen children. Ruth Wilson, Dafne Keen, Lin-Manuel Miranda, James McAvoy and Clarke Peters star.

Holiday Baking Championship (9 p.m., Food) - Host Jesse Palmer asks 10 bakers to make edible place cards and bake and decorate Danish kransekake in this Season 6 premiere. Judges are Nancy Fuller, Duff Goldman and Lorraine Pascale. This is followed by a special “Sweet Revenge” episode that has runners up from previous seasons getting a second chance to prove their abilities.

People Magazine Investigates (10 p.m., Investigation Discovery) - The 4 season starts with the 1992 disappearance of The Springfield Three — two teenagers and one mother who disappear after a high school graduation party in Springfield, Illinois. The investigation leads police through countless twists and turns.

Decade of Fire (10 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - This Independent Lens documentary goes back to the 1970s when the Bronx neighborhood in New York burned to the ground, displacing families and reducing the community to rubble. The documentary uses archival movie footage along with testimonials from retired FDNY firefighters and Bronx historians to tell the story.

