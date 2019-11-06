What to Watch on Wednesday: The family says goodbye to Beth in ‘Dog’s Most Wanted’

Duane “Dog” Chapman, left, and his wife Beth Chapman, in WGN’s “Dog’s Most Wanted.” WGN America

The Masked Singer (8 p.m., Fox) - Two episodes tonight (making up for lost World Series time) means two celebrities will be unmasked. Anthony Anderson joins as a guest panelist.

Image Makers: The Adventures of America’s Pioneer Cinematographers (9 p.m., TCM) - A documentary about America’s greatest cinematographers.

Dog’s Most Wanted (9 p.m., WGN) - Tonight’s season finale documents the passing of Dog’s beloved wife Beth Chapman, as she loses her battle with cancer (Beth Chapman died on June 26, 2019). The Chapman family must say goodbye in this very emotional episode, which is intended by the Chapman family as a celebration of Beth’s life.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW