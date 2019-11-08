What to Watch on Friday: 20/20 revisits the Buttafuocos, more Christmas on Netflix

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (8 p.m., ABC, Freeform, Disney) - This new series (yes, that’s the full name) will air on the new Disney streaming service Disney+ (also known as Disney Plus), but ABC, Disney and Freeform viewers get a free sneak peek tonight. The series follows a group of drama students and faculty members at a high school, tracking their budding romances, faltering friendships and harsh rivalries while participating in high school theater. FYI: The Disney+ service will cost you $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year. Read more about the new “High School Musical” series at Deadline.

20/20: Growing Up Buttafuoco (9 p.m., ABC) - The ABC news show looks back at the 1992 shooting of Mary Jo Buttafuoco by Amy Fisher, dubbed the “Long Island Lolita” by the media. Fisher had been having an affair with Mary Jo’s husband, Joey. The new perspective on this story comes from the daughter of the Buttafuocos — Jessie, who was just nine years old at the time of the shooting. Mary Jo joins Jessie for the interview and together they explain how they each survived the scrutiny of the case, including Jessie’s battle with drugs, alcohol and depression. Mary Jo talks about her suicidal thoughts and Joey’s struggle with addiction. The two-hour special also includes never-before-seen home videos and the frist on-camera interview with confessed accomplice Steven Sleeman, who says Amy Fisher hired him to kill Mary Jo in a separate attempt.

Holiday for Heroes (9 p.m., Hallmark Movies & Mysteries) - In this new Hallmark Christmas movie, a woman and a soldier meet after exchanging letters for a year. This one stars Melissa Claire Egan and Marc Blucas, a Hallmark movie favorite and former Wake Forest University basketball player.

Let It Snow (Netflix) - This new Christmas movie is based on a book by John Green and stars Isabela Merced, Shameik Moore, Kiernan Shipka and Joan Cusack. In the movie, a snowstorm hits a small midwestern town on Christmas Eve and a group of high school seniors find their friendships and love lives in turmoil thanks to a stranded pop star, a stolen keg, a squad of competitive dancers, a mysterious woman covered in tin foil and an epic party at the Waffle Town.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.