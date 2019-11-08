‘Masked Singer’ fans are convinced that the Rottweiler is a famous NC rocker

The current season of “The Masked Singer” may (or may not) have a famous North Carolina singer competing.

The reason we can’t tell you this for sure is because the performers on the Fox singing show are, well, masked.

The premise of “The Masked Singer” (now in its second season) involves celebrities — musicians, athletes, actors, etc. — singing while dressed in elaborate costumes complete with giant masks covering their heads. Their singing voices come through but their speaking voices are altered. The performers give clues to their identity, but it’s a big guessing game until the singer is eliminated from the competition. That’s when the mask comes off.

So far this season, Paul Schaffer, Raven Simone, Dr. Drew and Sherri Shepherd are among the celebrities who have been unmasked and sent home.

Many of the remaining singers are quite good, and that includes a front runner dressed as a Rottweiler — a pup many online fans believe is really “American Idol” Season 5 contestant and Roanoke Rapids native Chris Daughtry.

Daughtry, who fronts a very successful rock band called Daughtry, finished in fourth place on “American Idol.” (Two judges on the show have floated the idea that North Carolina native Fantasia Barrino, also an “American Idol” alum, is the Flamingo, but we’re not sold on that ... yet.)

Rottweiler sang “Maneater” by Hall & Oates on the Season 2 premiere on Sept. 25, and “Love Runs Out” by OneRepublic on the Nov. 6 show.

The clues for Rottweiler

Here are some of the Rottweiler clues from the show so far. We’ll try to break them down.

▪ On his first night on the show, Rottweiler said his rise to fame came “almost overnight” and there was a reference to football and a championship ring.

The “almost overnight” rise to fame could certainly be an “American Idol” reference, but what about football? As far as we know, Daughtry was never a football player (we read he took up music because he was not a good athlete), but he did perform with his band Daughtry at a Super Bowl pre-game show in 2010. That counts.

▪ There was also a closeup of blue roses.

Daughtry has a tattoo of blue roses on his arm. In a 2018 Instagram post, Daughtry wrote: “The rose ... symbolizes love ... A reminder that love should be the foundation of everything I do and say ... Blue roses are often portrayed in literature and art as symbols of love, prosperity and even immortality ... one could say eternal life.”

▪ His second night on the show, Rottweiler said he has “been judged from the moment I entered the game.”

This could be another direct reference to his start on “American Idol.”

▪ Rottweiler said that his heroes growing up were Bruce Lee and Boyz II Men.

This doesn’t particularly sound like something Chris Daughtry would say, but who knows!

▪ Rottweiler said he wants to show he can “make it on his own” and “I want it that way.”

This seems like a way too obvious Backstreet Boys reference and it makes me think if this was a Backstreet Boy (one of the show’s judges guessed it could be Brian Littrell), they would never let him give this obvious a clue.

▪ Rottweiler also said he wants to show the doubters that “it’s not over.”

Daughtry had a hit song called “It’s Not Over.”

An image from the Rottweiler clues in “The Masked Singer” episode airing Nov. 6, 2019. The Masked Singer YouTube screen grab

▪ At one point, Rottweiler was shown at a dog show surrounded by other dogs labeled “Carolina,” “Lil Pete” and “Kale.”

Well, the Carolina reference seems very obvious, but the others are less so. We do know that Lil Pete is a rapper — but here’s also NC native rapper Petey Pablo, who had an album called “Carolina #1.” Does Daughtry have a connection to them? Or could one of them be Rottweiler?

▪ Later, Rottweiler references a start in musical theater.

This doesn’t count as a “start,” but Daughtry did play Judas in the Fox live musical “The Passion” in 2016. He may have been in a high school musical, too?

Daughtry tweets about ‘The Masked Singer’

Daughtry tweeted after Wednesday’s show aired that he guessed he needed to watch “The Masked Singer” because his phone was blowing up.

Ok so apparently I need to watch masked singer and see what this dog business is about... I wanna know if I should be flattered or offended My phone keeps BLOWING UP and somehow my name was trending? What year is this? — Chris Daughtry (@CHRIS_Daughtry) November 7, 2019

Was he pretending to be clueless, or trying to throw fans off the scent? Try all you want, Chris — your fans are convinced!

There is no way that the Rottweiler on "The Masked Singer" is not my favorite Rock singer, @CHRIS_Daughtry. Of course his voice sounds like it, but the "It's Not Over" and "Carolina" clues are only solidifying it. I'm 100% positive that's who it is. — Chris Rogers (@ChrisRogers1993) November 7, 2019

What do you think?

Do you think Rottweiler is Chris Daughtry? Do you have a theory about the Carolina-Kale-Lil Pete dog show reference?

What do you think about Fantasia as Flamingo?

Share your theories with Happiness is a Warm TV on Twitter.

Watch “The Masked Singer” at 8 p.m. Wednesdays on Fox.