What to Watch on Monday: Veterans Day docs and Carla Hall’s strange Thanksgiving grub

The Smithsonian Channel’s “Battle of Midway: The True Story” gives an inside look at one of the most pivotal conflicts of World War II. Smithsonian Channel

Battle of Midway: The True Story (8 p.m., Smithsonian) - The Smithsonian Channel’s second day of Veterans Day programming includes this inside look at World War II’s Battle of Midway, an hour-by-hour recount of one of the most pivotal conflicts of the 20th century.

The Warrior Tradition (9 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - This Veterans Day special tells the largely unknown story of Native Americans who served in the U.S. military.

Thanksgiving Grubdown (9 p.m., Cooking) - Carla Hall hosts this exploration of outrageous turkey day treats, including pumpkin pancakes piled high with a slice of cheesecake, Thanksgiving dinner re-imagined as a giant sandwich, and a 23-pound cake made with layers of holiday pies.

The Interpreters (10 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - This Independent Lens documentary looks at the more than 50,000 local interpreters who helped protect U.S. troops on the ground in Iraq and Afghanistan, enabling soldiers to communicate with the local population. But those who the jobs were often considered traitors, and in the aftermath of the war, some were able to leave their home countries and find safety, but some still fear for their lives.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.