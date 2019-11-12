What to Watch on Tuesday: A Dolly Parton special and a Ralph Lauren documentary

Very Ralph (9 p.m., HBO) - In this feature-length documentary, Ralph Lauren reflects on his journey from a boy growing up in the Bronx who didn’t know what a fashion designer was, to becoming the emblem of American style. Lauren speaks candidly in extensive interviews about his childhood, his marriage and his business.Other people interviewed include Anna Wintour, Karl Lagerfeld, Andre Leon Talley, Hillary Clinton, Robin Givhan, Martha Stewart, Calvin Klein, Diane von Furstenberg and Naomi Campbell.

Dolly Parton: Here She Comes Again (10 p.m., ABC) - Robin Roberts looks at the life and career of country music legend Dolly Parton. The special includes never-before-seen archival interviews, performance footage and an intimate conversation with the Parton at her Dollywood Theme Park in Tennessee.

Frontline: Kids Caught in the Crackdown (10 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - This Frontline collaboration with The Associated Press examines the conditions inside the growing network of federally-funded shelter programs and the lasting impact on migrant children held in U.S. government custody.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW