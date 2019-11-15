What to Watch on Friday: 20/20 looks at the murder of Illinois college student

The ABC’s “20/20” looks at the 2017 murder of University of Illinois college student Yingying Zhang at the hands of Brendt Christensen. ABC 20/20 screen grab

20/20: Undercover Girlfriend (9 p.m., ABC) - A look at the case of University of Illinois student Yingying Zhang who vanished on her way to sign a lease on a new apartment in June 2017 and was never seen again. Zhang was murdered by Brendt Christensen, a teaching assistant and PhD candidate who was ultimately caught because his girlfriend wore a wire to get his confession. Tonight’s true crime special includes an interview with Christensen’s father, FBI agents and prosecutors, and the parents and fiance of Zhang.

A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love (8 p.m., Hallmark Movies & Mysteries) -

Christmas A La Mode (8 p.m., Lifetime) -

Pariah: The Lives and Deaths of Sonny Liston (9 p.m., Showtime) - A new documentary examines the complex life and mysterious death of former heavyweight boxing champion Sonny Liston, written and directed by Simon George.

The Preppy Murder: Death in Central Park (9 p.m., AMC and Sundance) - The final part of this new 5-part documentary series airs tonight. The documentary looks into the 1986 murder of Jennifer Levin at the hands of so-called “handsome preppy” killer Robert Chambers Jr. It airs on both AMC and Sundance. We get the final part on Friday.

Klaus (Netflix) - This week’s new Netflix Christmas flick is animated, and stars Jason Schwartzman as a postal worker stationed on a frozen island above the arctic circle, with his only ally in the unfriendly town being a local teacher (Rashida Jones). Together, the two discover Klaus (J.K. Simmons), a mysterious carpenter who lives alone in a cabin full of handmade toys, and they all manage to bring a spirit of generosity and love to the town. It also stars Joan Cusack and Norm Macdonald.

Dollface (Hulu) - The entire first season of this Hulu original lands today. The series follows a young woman (Kat Dennings) who is dumped by her longtime boyfriend and must work to rekindle the female friendships she had neglected while with her man.

