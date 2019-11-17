What to Watch on Sunday: Christmas movies, Soul Train Awards, Martha Stewart cake show

2019 Soul Train Awards (8 p.m., VH1, BET) - Performers at tonight’s awards show include Boyz II Men, Morris Day and the Time, Pink Sweats, Ro James and more. Yolanda Adams will receive the Lady of Soul Award and the Legend Award goes to Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.

Write Before Christmas (8 p.m., Hallmark) - In this new movie, a woman sends Christmas cards to five people who have greatly impacted her life and makes a connection with the son of her old music teacher. It stars Torrey DeVitto, Chad Michael Murray, Grant Show, Lolita Davidovich and Drew Seeley.

Random Acts of Christmas (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new Lifetime movie, an investigative journalist works to find out who is behind the random acts of Christmas popping up in her city, and meets a competing reporter who captures her heart. It stars Erin Cahill, Kevin McGarry, Jaclyn Smith and Patrick Duffy.

Ray Donovan (8 p.m., Showtime) - In the Season 7 premiere, a police officer’s head turns up and the Donovans are implicated in the murder.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Macy’s Thanksgiving Cake Spectacular (10 p.m., Food) - Martha Stewart welcomes four cake artists as they craft tributes to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons and floats. The contest is judged by cake master Buddy Valastro and Yolanda Gampp, and the winner gets $25,000.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.