What to Watch on Monday: Eva Shockey (and hockey hubby) debut ‘My Outdoor Family’

My Outdoor Family (8 p.m., Outdoor Channel) - Outdoor lifestyle maven Eva Shockey debuts a new series in which she and her family make the most of communing with nature. Shockey had a similar series that aired on Facebook Watch last year, built around adventures in North Carolina. It featured her husband, former Carolina Hurricanes hockey player Tim Brent, and their daughter, Leni Bow. The family lives near Raleigh and has since expanded to include a son, baby Boone. Tonight’s premiere has a Thanksgiving theme.

N. Scott Momaday: Words from a Bear (9 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - This American Masters special about the life of Pulitzer Prize-winning author Navarro Scott Momaday includes interviews with Robert Redford, James Earl Jones, and Jeff and Beau Bridges.

People Magazine Investigates (10 p.m., Investigation Discovery) - In San Francisco, 10-year-old Kevin Collins disappears on his way home, galvanizing the residents to find him. Kevin’s case sheds light on hundreds of other children who have vanished without a trace in the United States.

Conscious Point (10:30 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - As part of Native American Awareness Month, Independent Lens premieres a new documentary tracing how the Shinnecock tribe lost its land in the New York Hamptons to decades of rampant development, sparking a battle to define land as commodity or birthright. Rebecca Hill-Genia, an American Indian Movement advocate, has been on a quest to liberate some of the Hamptons land.

