Your 2019 Thanksgiving week TV guide: Football, parades, sitcoms and ‘Charlie Brown’

The Charles M. Schulz classic “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” airs on ABC. ABC

In addition to the traditional Thanksgiving Day broadcast of parades and football games — and of course, the National Dog show — this year brings more than a week of Turkey Day-themed shows.

We get special Thanksgiving Day episodes of lots of sitcoms and dramas, a new original Thanksgiving movie, a “Saturday Night Live” clip show, the Charlie Brown Thanksgiving classic and a little Food Network inspiration.

And when the big day rolls around, we have the parade and football schedule ready, so you can pass out on the sofa and stare at a screen while your pumpkin pie digests.

Happy Thanksgiving!

Tuesday, Nov. 19

“The Conners” (8 p.m., ABC) — The family is fighting over the fate of the Lunch Box, but Dan manages to get them all together for Thanksgiving.

“This Is Us” (9 p.m., NBC) — The Pearson family gathers for its first Thanksgiving at Randall’s new home in Philadelphia.

Wednesday, Nov. 20

“Riverdale” (8 p.m., The CW) — Archie’s plan to host a peaceful Thanksgiving dinner at the community center quickly gets derailed.

“The Goldbergs” (8 p.m., ABC) — Beverly’s patience with Pop Pop is put to the test because of his endless Thanksgiving demands.

“Schooled” (8:30 p.m., ABC) — CB celebrates Thanksgiving by having all of William Penn rally around him after a cooking incident at his house.

“Modern Family” (9 p.m., ABC) — Haley attempts to cook Thanksgiving dinner as a thank you for Claire and Phil’s support with the twins.

“Single Parents” (9:30 p.m., ABC) — Will gets busy cooking Thanksgiving dinner at Douglas’ home, and Miggy shows up with the kids’ teacher, Ms. Pronstroller, as his date.

“Thanksgiving Pie Fight” (10 p.m., Food) — This bonus episode has extra baking tips and bonus footage of top pie bakers making their outrageous creations. Sunny challenges four bakers to push the limits of Thanksgiving pie-making.

On a special Thanksgiving episode of “The Unicorn,” Wade (Walton Goggins) and his daughters, Grace and Natalie (Ruby Jay and Makenzie Moss), tackle hosting a traditional Thanksgiving dinner for friends and extended family. Also, Ben (Omar Miller) attempts to make a fried turkey for the first time. Michael Yarish CBS Broadcasting

Thursday, Nov. 21

“The Unicorn” (8:30 p.m., CBS) — Wade and the girls tackle hosting a traditional Thanksgiving dinner for friends and extended family, and Ben attempts to fry a turkey.

“Perfect Harmony” (8:30 p.m., NBC) — Jax convinces Arthur to join the choir’s progressive Thanksgiving dinner and snoop inside choir members’ homes to find a missing item.

Friday, Nov. 22

“Dynasty” (9 p.m., The CW) — As the family prepares for Thanksgiving, Blake asks that Adam and Cristal put an end to their constant bickering. (The Carringtons are just like us!)

In the original Freeform movie “Turkey Drop,” Lucy (Olivia Holt) returns home for Thanksgiving and suspects she’s about to get turkey dropped-dumped by her high school sweetheart-during her holiday visit. Pictured: Cheryl Hines, left, and Olivia Holt. Albert Camicioli Freeform

Saturday, Nov. 23

“Turkey Drop” (9 p.m., Freeform) — In this new original movie, a college girl (Olivia Holt) returns home for Thanksgiving break and suspects she is about to get dumped by her high school sweetheart. The movie also stars Cheryl Hines, Ben Levin and Tyler Perez.

Sunday, Nov. 24

“Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge” (9 p.m., Food) — In the season finale, Giada De Laurentiis challenges the three final chefs to make a dish that represents the person they are most thankful for, and they each have to incorporate a different type of squash.

Monday, Nov. 25

“Bluff City Law” (10 p.m., NBC) — Emerson plans a Thanksgiving surprise for Elijah.

The 1973 Charles Schulz special “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” airs on ABC. ABC

Wednesday, Nov. 27

“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” (8 p.m., ABC) — The Peanuts gather around Charlie’s pingpong table for an unusual Thanksgiving feast of popcorn and toast. There’s a bonus cartoon — “This Is America, Charlie Brown: The Mayflower Voyage.”

“A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving” (9 p.m., NBC) — A collection of SNL’s most hilarious Thanksgiving-themed sketches from various seasons, including A Thanksgiving Miracle, The Bird Family, Adam Sandler’s Thanksgiving Song, Back Home Ballers and more.

Thursday, Nov. 28

“National Dog Show” (Noon, NBC) — This will repeat at 5, 7 and 9 p.m. on the NBC Sports Network.

“Turkey Drop” (11 a.m., Freeform) — In a repeat of this new original movie, a college girl (Olivia Holt) returns home for Thanksgiving break and suspects she is about to get dumped by her high school sweetheart. The movie also stars Cheryl Hines, Ben Levin and Tyler Perez.

“Vetsgiving” (3 p.m., Nat Geo Wild) — A series of all-day marathons of veterinarian shows like “The Incredible Dr. Pol,” “Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER,” “Dr. Oakley: Yukon Vet” and “Dr. T: Lone Star Vet” kicks off and runs through Dec. 1.

“The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” (8 p.m., ABC) — Performers Sting, Shaggy, Pentatonix, Ally Brooke and others celebrate the holidays at Disney.

“Thanksgiving True Crime” (8 p.m., Investigation Discovery) — The ID channel has some special Thanksgiving true crime programming tonight: “Mom’s Last Thanksgiving” at 8, “The Night Before Thanksgiving” at 9 and “The Thanksgiving Axe Murderer” at 10 p.m.

Yayoi Kusama’s balloon, “Love Flies Up to the Sky,” will fly in the Thanksgiving Day Parade this month. Macy’s wants to introduce Kusama to a broader population by hoisting the first balloon by a female artist in its series of art balloons. VICTOR LLORENTE NYT

Thanksgiving Day Parades

“The 93rd Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade” (9 a.m., NBC) — A live broadcast of the annual parade that travels from Central Park to the Macy’s at Herald Square in New York. There are iconic 50-foot balloons, marching bands and live performances by celebrities and Broadway companies. This will repeat at 2 p.m., following the National Dog Show.

“The Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS” (9 a.m., CBS) — Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight also anchor Macy’s annual parade.

“ABC Thanksgiving Day Parade” (9 a.m., ABC) — This is ABC’s broadcast of Philadelphia’s big Thanksgiving Day parade, the oldest Thanksgiving Day parade in the country. Expect giant floats and balloons, marching bands, choirs, dance groups and Santa. Special guests include Macy Gray and Carson Kressley.

2019 Thanksgiving Day Football

NFL Football

▪ Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions (12:30 p.m., Fox)

▪ Buffalo Bills at Dallas Cowboys (4:30 p.m., NBC)

▪ New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons (8:15 p.m., NBC)

College Football

▪ Ole Miss at Mississippi State (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.