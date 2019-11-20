What to Watch on Wednesday: After 20 years, ‘Mad About You’ returns in reboot

Mad About You (Spectrum) - Spectrum has rebooted this beloved ‘90s sitcom with the original stars — Paul Reiser as Paul and Helen Hunt as Jamie — to give us an update on the Buchman family 20 years later. The show ran from 1992-99, winning lots of Emmys and Golden Globe awards (Hunt alone won four Emmys in a row), and honestly, it’s like welcoming a pleasant old friend back into your home. Other original returning cast members are John Pankow, Anne Ramsay and Richard Kind. Oh yes, and Carol Burnett will return as Jamie’s mom for at least one episode. Abby Quinn will play the grown-up Mabel Buchman, who in the first episode, goes off to college. The first six episodes are available today, and the final six release Dec. 18. In addition to these new episodes, Spectrum has all 164 original episodes available free on-demand. Note: This is only available to Spectrum (formerly Time Warner) customers. You can stream Spectrum Originals online or watch on TV on-demand.

The Masked Singer (8 p.m., Fox) - We get performances from both Rottweiler and Flamingo tonight, both frontrunners and both suspected to be North Carolina natives. Many fans — and the current Vegas odds — have Rottweiler most likely being Chris Daughtry and Flamingo being Fantasia Barrino (coincidentally, both singers got their big breaks on “American Idol”).

NOVA: The Violence Paradox (9 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - NOVA examines the theory that despite all of the violence happening in the world, we may actually be living in one of the most peaceful eras in human history. The story spans the entirety of human existence and examines the evidence that rates of violence have diminished.

Thanksgiving Pie Fight (10 p.m., Food) - This bonus episode has extra baking tips and bonus footage of top pie bakers making their outrageous creations. Sunny challenges four bakers to push the limits of Thanksgiving pie-making.

