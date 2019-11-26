What to Watch on Tuesday: Dolly Parton is celebrated at the Grand Ole Opry

Dolly Parton: 50 Years at the Opry (9 p.m., NBC) - Musicians celebrate Dolly Parton’s 50 years as a member of the Grand Ole Opry by performing some of her biggest songs with the beloved music legend herself. The celebration takes place on the Grand Ole Opry stage in front of a live audience. Some of the performers are Emmylou Harris, Margo Price, Dierks Bentley, Chris Janson and Lady Antebellum

Check Inn to Christmas (8 p.m., Hallmark) - In this new Hallmark movie, Julia Crawley and Ryan Mason must unite their families during Crestridge’s Centennial Christmas celebration to save their family inns from a chain resort.

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (9 p.m., HBO) - Included tonight is a report on the rise in injuries in youth sports and a profile of Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders.

Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season (10 p.m., HBO) - This new sports documentary chronicles the landmark career and closing chapter of one of skiing’s most accomplished superstars, Lindsey Vonn.

Mike Birbiglia: The New One (Netflix) - Mike Birbiglia brings his award-winning Broadway show to a global audience for his newest and most highly anticipated Netflix comedy special yet. Filmed at the Cort Theatre in Manhattan.

