What to Watch Sunday: Trump and Biden on ’60 Minutes,’ new Nicole Kidman HBO series

60 Minutes (7:30 p.m., CBS) - Lesley Stahl interviews President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris. This is the interview that President Trump walked out of because he didn’t like Stahl’s questions.

Chateau Christmas (8 p.m., Hallmark) - In this new Christmas movie, a world-renowned pianist rediscovers her passion for music after reuniting with her ex during the holidays.

The Undoing (9 p.m., HBO) - A new David E. Kelly limited series starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant, and directed by Susanne Bier. The story follows Grace (Kidman) and Jonathan Fraser (Grant), who are living luxurious lives in New York City. Overnight, a chasm opens in their lives: a murder, a disappearance and a chain of terrible revelations. Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child and her family. Episodes will air on HBO and stream on HBO Max.

Deliver By Christmas (10 p.m., Hallmark Movies & Mysteries) - Another new Christmas movie. Bakery owner Molly meets Josh, a newcomer in town, but is also enchanted by a mysterious client whom she’s never met in person. A special wish to be delivered by Christmas could help determine who will win Molly’s heart.

