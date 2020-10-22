‘Big Brother’ update: Is Raleigh’s Christmas Abbott going to the finale (again)?

Christmas Abbott in the October 1, 2020, episode of “Big Brother.”

Raleigh’s two-time ambassador to “Big Brother” faced the eviction block Thursday night, in a live episode that determined which of the remaining contestants make it to the show’s finale next week.

Christmas Abbott, a fitness entrepreneur who lives in Raleigh, made it to the finale in her first appearance on the CBS competition reality series three years ago.

Did she do it a second time?

Unfortunately, no.

Christmas was evicted from the “Big Brother: All-Star” house in a live vote Thursday night.

“I gave it a good, scrappy fight,” Christmas said in her exit interview with host Julie Chen-Moonves. Christmas told Chen-Moonves that she was “shocked” but didn’t blame teammate Cody for voting her out.

Christmas will now go to the Big Brother Jury and will vote to help pick the winner in next Thursday night’s finale. The remaining contestants are Cody, Nicole and Enzo.

Christmas Abbott in the October 5, 2020, episode of “Big Brother.” CBS

Christmas is a former professional CrossFit competitor, the first female NASCAR pit crew member, and the author of two books.

In 2017, Christmas went on Season 19 of “Big Brother,” a CBS reality show in which “house guests” are quarantined together in a house (a series of rooms built on a studio set) wired with cameras and microphones. The house guests compete in a series of games and physical challenges to win rewards that will prolong their stay in the house, but they also form alliances and manipulate fellow competitors to get to the end. The season’s winner gets $500,000.

On the second episode of her Season 19 appearance, Christmas badly broke her foot in a freak accident. Following surgery, she spent the rest of the season in a cast or boot, using a wheelchair, knee scooter, walker or crutches to get around.

At the time of the injury, Christmas described her broken foot this way: “It looked like a bomb went off in my foot.” She had 10 broken bones, four dislocated bones and one ligament that had to be reconstructed. Surgeons had to use a donor bone in one place, and Christmas was told she would not regain full mobility — meaning an end to competitive CrossFit training.

She was eliminated in the series finale by her buddy Josh Martinez, who went on to win.

Following her appearance on “Big Brother,” Christmas got in a bit of legal trouble when she rammed her Mercedes SUV into the parked car of a woman she said was having an affair with the father of Christmas’ then-unborn baby. She pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of misdemeanor criminal mischief last May and was sentenced to 12 months probation and 25 hours of community service.

Christmas and her son Loyal Atticus live in Raleigh.

Christmas has a website (christmasabbott.com) and fitness app that offers workout programs and nutritional guidance. Her website also sells a line of “naturally derived nutritional supplements,” crafted by Christmas and sold under the Bourn Relentless brand.