What to Watch Friday: A Lifetime Christmas movie and true crime from 20/20, Dateline

Ryan Cooper as Noah and Abigail Klein as Courtney star in the Lifetime movie “Christmas on Ice.” LIFETIME

Christmas on Ice (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new Lifetime Christmas movie, a former figure skater (Abigail Klein) and a former hockey player (Ryan Cooper) work together to stop the mayor from closing the local skating rink. I know, I know. It’s not even Halloween, but just roll with it.

20/20: The Perfect Liar (9 p.m., ABC) - Tonight’s episode features an interview with notorious jailhouse snitch Paul Skalnik, a witness in 35 Florida cases who helped send dozens to jail, including four people to Death Row. In exchange for his testimony, Skalnik was released from jail several times. One of the people he testified against was James Dailey, who has been on Florida’s Death Row for more than three decades for the murder of teenager Shelly Boggio. Dailey continues to fight for his exoneration. He also talks to ABC News correspondent Matt Gutman.

Dateline NBC (10 p.m., NBC) - Dateline reports the 2015 murder of Michael Reese, killed in his home across the street from the Morris, Alabama, police station. Then salacious rumors involving a church and its pastor started swirling, and secrets were revealed that rocked the small community.

Bad Hair (Hulu) - This original film is a horror satire set in 1989 following an ambitious young woman (Elle Lorraine) who gets a weave in order to succeed in the image-obsessed world of music television. However, her flourishing career comes at a great cost when she realizes that her new hair may have a mind of its own.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.

