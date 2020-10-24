What to Watch Saturday: We are fully into Hallmark - Lifetime Christmas movie season

Jingle Bell Bride (8 p.m., Hallmark) - Lifetime started yesterday, but Hallmark joins the Christmas Movie Season tonight with this offering about a wedding planner who finds romance with a handsome local after traveling to a remote town in Alaska to find a rare flower for a celebrity client.

Christmas Unwrapped (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new Lifetime Christmas movie, an ambitious yet pragmatic reporter learns the true meaning of Christmas when she investigates a beloved millionaire who insists that all the gifts that arrive in his town on Christmas Day every year are from none other than Santa himself.

Christmas Tree Lane (10 p.m., Hallmark Movies & Mysteries) - Another new Christmas movie (brace yourself, it’s gonna be a long season)! When music store owner Meg spearheads community efforts to save her street from demolition, she is shocked to find out that the man she’s falling for is working for the company that she is fighting. Hallmark favorites Alicia Witt and Andrew Walker star.

48 Hours (10 p.m., CBS) - Tonight’s episode looks at the disappearance of Jennifer Kesse, a successful 24-year-old woman with a good job and a loving boyfriend who she simply vanished from her Orlando, Fla., condominium more than 14 years ago. There have been no arrests and no named suspects. This report includes new theories on what may have happened to Kesse and the family’s own investigation into the search for their daughter. Peter Van Sant reports.

Saturday Night Live (11:30 p.m., NBC) - Adele hosts tonight and H.E.R. performs.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Austin City Limits (Midnight, PBS / UNC-TV) - Singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright presents songs from his album “Unfollow the Rules.”

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.