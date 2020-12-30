What to Watch on Wednesday: ID special looks at Rodney King beating and LA riots

The Investigation Discovery series “The Crimes That Changed Us.” ID Discovery

Heroes on the Front Line (8 p.m., The CW) - Dean Cain hosts this celebration of the on-the-ground heroes who made a difference in the midst of the unprecedented pandemic.

Dogs of the Year (9 p.m., The CW) - Counting down the Top 10 dog stories of 2020, and celebrating the dogs that go above and beyond to leave their mark on society. Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner host.

The Crimes That Changed Us: Rodney King (10 p.m., Investigation Discovery) - This special episode looks at the brutal 1991 police beating of Rodney King in Los Angeles, which was caught on video and ignited outrage. When the officers were acquitted in a 1992 trial, there was national outrage and riots erupted across Los Angeles. The report includes testimony from LA residents, providing an intimate account of those dark days.

