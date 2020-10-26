What to Watch on Monday: A new streaming series and a celebration of Latinx culture

Mark Strong plays the brilliant but haunted surgeon Daniel Milton in the Spectrum original series “Temple.” SPECTRUM

Essential Heroes: A Momento Latino Event (9 p.m., CBS) - A special celebrating America’s diversity with a focus on Latinx culture. The special is meant to bring joy, awareness and aid to the Latinx community that has been deeply impacted by and has played an essential role in fighting COVID-19.

Represent (10 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - In this Independent Lens documentary, three women take on local political networks in a bid to reshape politics leading up to the 2018 midterm elections in the Midwest.

Temple (Spectrum) - In this new darkly comic streaming series, a brilliant but haunted surgeon, Daniel Milton (Mark Strong), sacrifices everything for love when he opens an illegal medical clinic in the network of tunnels beneath London’s Temple subway station. When word of the clinic starts to spread among outcasts and the criminal underworld, Daniel becomes entrenched in dangerous battles between life and death — and one for his very soul.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.