What to Watch Tuesday: Sarah Cooper Netflix special, ‘This Is Us’ season premiere

Comedian Sarah Cooper’s new Netflix special, “Everything’s Fine,” premieres on Oct. 27, 2020.
Comedian Sarah Cooper’s new Netflix special, “Everything’s Fine,” premieres on Oct. 27, 2020. NETFLIX SCREEN GRAB

Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine (Netflix) - Sarah Cooper has her own special. Cooper came to fame re-enacting bits of President Trump’s press conferences from TikTok. This Netflix special is made up of vignettes dealing with issues of politcs, race, gender, class and other topics. Cooper will be joined by special guests who will participate in short interviews, sketches and more. Directed by Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph.

This Is Us (9 p.m., NBC) - Season 5 premieres with not one but two hours! Tonight, the Pearsons gather to celebrate their 40th birthdays while musing about the day they were born. We’re always here for the Gerald McRaney flashbacks.

