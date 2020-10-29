Charlotte Observer Logo
What to Watch Thursday: ‘City So Real’ doc series is a fascinating look at Chicago

City So Real (7 p.m., National Geographic) - Academy Award-nominated director Steve James (“Hoop Dreams”) takes us back to his hometown for a comprehensive and complex look at contemporary Chicago. The remarkable five-part documentary series is set against the backdrop of the crazy 2019 mayoral election and the Laquan McDonald murder trial, and ends with the 2020 summer of COVID-19 and the George Floyd protests. All five episodes air tonight — commercial free — and will then be available to stream on Hulu.

Superstore (8 p.m., NBC) - Season 6 starts during the coronavirus pandemic, with Amy and Jonah trying to bring order to the chaos in Cloud 9.

