What to Watch Friday: Season 2 of ‘Mandalorian’ and Golden State Killer on ’20/20’

A Crafty Christmas Romance (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new Lifetime Christmas movie, Mandy, the owner of a craft and hobby store, finds a 70-year-old letter to Santa and a valuable coin in a copy of “A Christmas Carol.” Along with Jonah, a contractor who donated the book, Mandy sets out to find the author in time for Christmas.

20/20 (9 p.m., ABC) - A new “20/20” details the investigation into the dark world of one of the most notorious killers in America and one woman’s relentless determination to bring him to justice. The Golden State Killer terrorized idyllic California neighborhoods in the 1970s and 1980s, evading authorities as he lived among his victims for over four decades. Included in tonight’s report is the story of best-selling true crime author and web sleuth Michelle McNamara’s obsession with solving the case before her death, and includes interviews with investigators dedicated to the case, including former cold-case investigator Paul Holes, who tirelessly tracked him for 24 years, and genetic genealogist Dr. Barbara Rae-Venter, who helped crack the case in 2018 using DNA. “20/20” also has emotional, candid interviews with survivors who open up about their attacks, his capture, and their lives today. The two-hour program also features rare footage of the killer, extensive archival footage and police files and reports on the capture and his double life as a husband and father.

A Swingin’ Sesame Street Celebration (9 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - Jazz at Lincoln Center presents this celebration of the 50th anniversary of “Sesame Street” with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra and Wynton Marsalis.

The Mandalorian (Disney+) - In the second season, the Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies, as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire. The series stars Pedro Pascal, with guest stars Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito.

