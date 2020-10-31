What to Watch on Saturday: Nat Geo premieres new series on North Carolina Zoo

One Royal Holiday (8 p.m., Hallmark) - Hallmark combines two classic genres in tonight’s movie: Christmas and royalty. When Anna offers a stranded mother and son shelter from a blizzard, she learns that they are the royal family of Galwick and that they are both in need of a little Christmas magic.

Candy Cane Christmas (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new Lifetime movie, a woman searches for a new tradition to lift her holiday spirits when her neighbors decide to skip the annual Christmas decoration festivities.

Secrets of the Zoo: North Carolina (10 p.m., Nat Geo Wild) - We get the premiere of the new series that goes behind the scenes of the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro. In tonight’s opener, zoo keepers prepare for the birth of a baby chimp, while vets investigate a bear’s mystery illness. Learn more about the series in our review, including info on how to find Nat Geo Wild.

ACL Presents: 50 Years of Asleep at the Wheel: A Retrospective (Midnight, PBS / UNC-TV) - Spanning nearly 50 years of performances, country music group Asleep at the Wheel’s songs include “Boogie Back to Texas,” “Choo Choo Ch’Boogie” and “Take Me Back to Tulsa.”

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.