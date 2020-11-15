What to Watch Sunday: ‘The Reagans’ documentary series, Lady Di enters ‘The Crown’

The four-part documentary series “The Reagans” contextualizes the legacy of Ronald and Nancy Reagan a generation later, while exploring the palace intrigue of the Reagan White House years. SHOWTIME

The Reagans (8 p.m., Showtime) - This new four-part documentary series, directed by Matt Tyrnauer, contextualizes the legacy of Ronald and Nancy Reagan a generation later, while exploring the palace intrigue of the Reagan White House years. The docu-series features never-before-seen material and interviews with the couple’s most intimate family and friends, including Ronald Reagan Jr., and explores the indelible mark the Reagans left on society, the nation and the world, as well as how their impact resonates in the conservative movement of today. It covers Reagan’s rise from movie star to politician and tackles his record on race, the administration’s near collapse amid the Iran-Contra scandal, and inaction in the face of the HIV pandemic. From Showtime: the series shines a light on “the truths behind the Reagan myth and critically analyzes Ronald Reagan’s quest for power, his mode of governing, the ripple effects of his economic policies and the unprecedented role Nancy Reagan played in the White House — redefining the Reagans a generation after they stood at the center of the national and global stage.”

Murder on Middle Beach (10 p.m., HBO) - A new four-part documentary series directed by first-time filmmaker Madison Hamburg, presents Hamburg’s complicated journey as a young man determined to solve the unspeakable crime of his mother’s murder and absolve the people he loves, while looking for answers within his fractured family and community.

The Crown (Netflix) - In Season 4 of this royal drama, the 1970s are coming to a close and Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) and her family are preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by finding an appropriate bride for Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor). That means Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin) enters the story. Also this season, Gillian Anderson portrays Britain’s first female Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher.

