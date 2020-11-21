TV
What to Watch on Saturday: Country stars and Mario Lopez in new Christmas movies
A Nashville Christmas Carol (8 p.m., Hallmark) - In this new Hallmark movie, a workaholic television producer (Jessy Schram) receives a visit from her recently deceased mentor, who warns her that her current path leads to a dark future. It stars Wes Brown with guest appearances by Wynonna Judd, Sara Evans, RaeLynn, Kix Brooks and Kimberly Williams-Paisley.
Feliz NaviDAD (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new Lifetime Christmas movie, a single father (Mario Lopez) finds romance with a musician when his daughter and sister play matchmakers during the holidays.
The Angel Tree (10 p.m., Hallmark Movies & Myseries) - Another new Christmas movie! In this one, a writer reconnects with a childhood friend while seeking the identity of the person who grants Christmas wishes placed upon an angel tree.
Note: There’s no new “Saturday Night Live” tonight. Tonight’s show is a repeat of the Bill Burr/Jack White episode.
