What to Watch on Saturday: Country stars and Mario Lopez in new Christmas movies

Wes Brown and Jessy Schram in the Hallmark movie “A Nashville Christmas Carol.” Crown Media

A Nashville Christmas Carol (8 p.m., Hallmark) - In this new Hallmark movie, a workaholic television producer (Jessy Schram) receives a visit from her recently deceased mentor, who warns her that her current path leads to a dark future. It stars Wes Brown with guest appearances by Wynonna Judd, Sara Evans, RaeLynn, Kix Brooks and Kimberly Williams-Paisley.

Feliz NaviDAD (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new Lifetime Christmas movie, a single father (Mario Lopez) finds romance with a musician when his daughter and sister play matchmakers during the holidays.

The Angel Tree (10 p.m., Hallmark Movies & Myseries) - Another new Christmas movie! In this one, a writer reconnects with a childhood friend while seeking the identity of the person who grants Christmas wishes placed upon an angel tree.

Note: There’s no new “Saturday Night Live” tonight. Tonight’s show is a repeat of the Bill Burr/Jack White episode.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.