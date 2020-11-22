What to Watch Sunday: ‘Belushi’ documentary and ‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’

The Charles M. Schulz classic “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” airs Nov. 22 on PBS and will then stream on Apple TV+ Nov. 25-27. ABC

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving (7:30 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - People were justifiably upset when they learned just before Halloween that the Charlie Brown holiday specials had all moved from ABC to the Apple TV+ streaming service. Because of the public outcry, Apple made a deal to share upcoming specials with PBS, making them accessible to all. The Peanuts Thanksgiving special airs tonight at 7:30 on PBS and PBS Kids, but will also stream for free on Apple TV+ from November 25 through November 27. Stay tuned for a similar deal for the “Charlie Brown Christmas” special in December.

2020 American Music Awards (8 p.m., ABC) - An awards show honoring musicians. Scheduled performers include Bad Bunny, Jhay Cortez, BTS, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez, Maluma, Katy Perry, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, Shawn Mendes, Nelly and Bell Biv DeVoe. Taraji P. Henson hosts.

The Christmas House (8 p.m., Hallmark) - In this new Hallmark movie, a mother and father working through some difficult decisions summon their two grown sons home for the holidays.

Belushi (9 p.m., Showtime) - This new documentary examines the too-short life and career of John Belushi, the actor and comedian who gained fame on “Saturday Night Live” and made hit movies before dying from a drug overdose at age 33. The story is told through previously unheard audiotapes and through interviews with Belushi’s collaborators, friends, and family, including Dan Aykroyd, Jim Belushi, Penny Marshall, Lorne Michaels, Carrie Fisher, Chevy Chase, Harold Ramis, Jane Curtin, Ivan Reitman and his high school sweetheart and later wife, Judy Belushi. At the peak of his brief career, Belushi simultaneously appeared on “SNL” each Saturday night while filming “Animal House” and forming a band, The Blues Brothers. But as his fame grew, so did his demons. “Belushi” is directed by award-winning filmmaker R.J. Cutler.

