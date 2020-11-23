TV
What to Watch Monday: Hallmark kicks off seven straight days of new Christmas movies
The Heart of the Holidays (8 p.m., Hallmark) - A new Hallmark movie on a Monday? Yes. And on Tuesday and Wednesday and Thursday — in fact, we get seven straight days of new Christmas movies to celebrate the week of Thanksgiving. In tonight’s movie, Sam (Vanessa Lengies) returns home and is confronted with her past — her high school boyfriend, Noah (Corey Sevier).
Black Narcissus (8 p.m., FX) - A new three-part limited series based on the best-selling novel by Rumer Godden, set in a remote clifftop palace once known as the House of Women in Mopu, Himalayas, in 1934. When the young nuns of St. Faith attempt to establish a mission there, its haunting mysteries awaken forbidden desires that seem destined to repeat a terrible tragedy. All three parts air tonight.
Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life (8 p.m., The CW) - The bonus Netflix season of “Gilmore Girls” gets a run on the show’s old home network. In this premiere episode, Emily copes with Richard’s death while Lorelai ponders her future. I’ll just warn you, Rory is going to be a hot mess all season.
Belly of the Beast (10 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - In this Independent Lens documentary, intimate accounts from formerly incarcerated people provide insight into modern-day eugenics and reproductive injustice in California prisons.
