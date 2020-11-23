What to Watch Monday: Hallmark kicks off seven straight days of new Christmas movies

Vanessa Lengies and Corey Sevier in the Hallmark Christmas movie “Heart of the Holidays.” Crown Media

The Heart of the Holidays (8 p.m., Hallmark) - A new Hallmark movie on a Monday? Yes. And on Tuesday and Wednesday and Thursday — in fact, we get seven straight days of new Christmas movies to celebrate the week of Thanksgiving. In tonight’s movie, Sam (Vanessa Lengies) returns home and is confronted with her past — her high school boyfriend, Noah (Corey Sevier).

Black Narcissus (8 p.m., FX) - A new three-part limited series based on the best-selling novel by Rumer Godden, set in a remote clifftop palace once known as the House of Women in Mopu, Himalayas, in 1934. When the young nuns of St. Faith attempt to establish a mission there, its haunting mysteries awaken forbidden desires that seem destined to repeat a terrible tragedy. All three parts air tonight.

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life (8 p.m., The CW) - The bonus Netflix season of “Gilmore Girls” gets a run on the show’s old home network. In this premiere episode, Emily copes with Richard’s death while Lorelai ponders her future. I’ll just warn you, Rory is going to be a hot mess all season.

Belly of the Beast (10 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - In this Independent Lens documentary, intimate accounts from formerly incarcerated people provide insight into modern-day eugenics and reproductive injustice in California prisons.

