What to Watch Tuesday: Can ‘Big Sky’ live up to its ‘whoa!’ moment premiere?

A Christmas Tree Grows in Colorado (8 p.m., Hallmark) - For Night 2 of Hallmark’s Thanksgiving Week movie festival, a woman who is in charge of her town’s Christmas celebration must win over a firefighter to obtain a magnificent spruce tree from his property.

Big Sky (10 p.m., ABC) - If you watched last week’s premiere of this new David E. Kelley series, your mouth was likely hanging open during that final scene. What the heck!? The craziness continues tonight (we hope!!). Danielle, Grace and Jerrie plan their escape while Cassie and Jenny continue their search for the missing women.

Supreme Revenge: Battle for the Court (10 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - This new Frontline episode shows how a partisan war that sparked a political struggle for control of the country’s highest court culminated in Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination for Supreme Court Justice.

Brooke Cain is a North Carolina native who has worked at The News & Observer for more than 20 years. She writes about TV and local media for the Happiness is a Warm TV blog, and answers CuriousNC questions for readers.
