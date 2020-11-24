What to Watch Tuesday: Can ‘Big Sky’ live up to its ‘whoa!’ moment premiere?

ABC’s new David E. Kelley drama “Big Sky” stars, L-R: Valerie Mahaffey as Helen Pergman, Katheryn Winnick as Jenny Hoyt, Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman, John Carroll Lynch as Rick Legarski, Ryan Phillippe as Cody Hoyt, Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane, Jesse James Keitel as Jerrie, Kylie Bunbury as Cassie Dewell, Jade Pettyjohn as Grace Sullivan and Natalie Alyn Lind as Danielle Sullivan. ABC

A Christmas Tree Grows in Colorado (8 p.m., Hallmark) - For Night 2 of Hallmark’s Thanksgiving Week movie festival, a woman who is in charge of her town’s Christmas celebration must win over a firefighter to obtain a magnificent spruce tree from his property.

Big Sky (10 p.m., ABC) - If you watched last week’s premiere of this new David E. Kelley series, your mouth was likely hanging open during that final scene. What the heck!? The craziness continues tonight (we hope!!). Danielle, Grace and Jerrie plan their escape while Cassie and Jenny continue their search for the missing women.

Supreme Revenge: Battle for the Court (10 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - This new Frontline episode shows how a partisan war that sparked a political struggle for control of the country’s highest court culminated in Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination for Supreme Court Justice.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.