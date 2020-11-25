Charlotte Observer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

TV

What to Watch Wednesday: An NC favorite returns in another Hallmark Christmas movie

Good Morning Christmas! (8 p.m., Hallmark) - For Night 3 of Hallmark’s Thanksgiving Week Christmas movie marathon, two competing TV hosts travel to a small town over Christmas. While pretending to get along for the sake of appearances, they slowly discover there is more to each other than they thought. This one stars Hallmark movie favorites Allison Sweeney and Marc Blucas (a former Wake Forest University basketball player).

A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving (9 p.m., NBC) - A two-hour special with some of SNL’s most hilarious Thanksgiving-themed sketches from across the seasons, including “A Thanksgiving Miracle,” “The Bird Family,” “Adam Sandler’s Thanksgiving Song,” “Back Home Ballers” and more.

NOVA: Saving Notre Dame (9 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - This episode of NOVA documents as engineers race to rebuild the roof of the Notre Dame cathedral and secure the medieval structure within five years of a devastating fire.

The Happiest Season (Hulu) - A new original holiday movie with a great cast. As Abby (Kristen Stewart) preps to propose to her girlfriend Harper (Mackenzie Davis) over Christmas, she learns that Harper has kept their relationship a secret from her family, and Abby begins to question the girlfriend she thought she knew. The movie stars Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, Daniel Levy, Mary Holland, Burl Moseley, Victor Garber and Mary Steenburgen.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Profile Image of Brooke Cain
Brooke Cain
Brooke Cain is a North Carolina native who has worked at The News & Observer for more than 20 years. She writes about TV and local media for the Happiness is a Warm TV blog, and answers CuriousNC questions for readers.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

TV

Fox News viewership slips post-election, prodded by Trump

November 24, 2020 5:25 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service