What to Watch Wednesday: An NC favorite returns in another Hallmark Christmas movie

Good Morning Christmas! (8 p.m., Hallmark) - For Night 3 of Hallmark’s Thanksgiving Week Christmas movie marathon, two competing TV hosts travel to a small town over Christmas. While pretending to get along for the sake of appearances, they slowly discover there is more to each other than they thought. This one stars Hallmark movie favorites Allison Sweeney and Marc Blucas (a former Wake Forest University basketball player).

A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving (9 p.m., NBC) - A two-hour special with some of SNL’s most hilarious Thanksgiving-themed sketches from across the seasons, including “A Thanksgiving Miracle,” “The Bird Family,” “Adam Sandler’s Thanksgiving Song,” “Back Home Ballers” and more.

NOVA: Saving Notre Dame (9 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - This episode of NOVA documents as engineers race to rebuild the roof of the Notre Dame cathedral and secure the medieval structure within five years of a devastating fire.

The Happiest Season (Hulu) - A new original holiday movie with a great cast. As Abby (Kristen Stewart) preps to propose to her girlfriend Harper (Mackenzie Davis) over Christmas, she learns that Harper has kept their relationship a secret from her family, and Abby begins to question the girlfriend she thought she knew. The movie stars Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, Daniel Levy, Mary Holland, Burl Moseley, Victor Garber and Mary Steenburgen.



