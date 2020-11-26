What to Watch on Thanksgiving: No live parades, but we still get floats and balloons

The 94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (9 a.m., NBC) - There’s no live parade this year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so this annual tradition gets reinvented. What we’ll see on TV this morning is a celebration with giant character balloons, animated floats and musical performances, filmed safely over the course of several days leading up to Thanksgiving Day. Iconic 50-foot balloons, celebrities, street performers and more make appearances during the procession.

Thanksgiving Day Celebration (9 a.m., ABC) - The big 6ABC Philadelphia parade is also off this year, but the there will be a Thanksgiving Celebration show broadcast instead.

CBS Thanksgiving Day Celebration (9 a.m., CBS) - Not an actual parade this year, but “a tour of the most popular balloons, floats and highlights from years past,” plus some live musical performances (including Maddie & Tae, Mickey Guyton, and the cast of Broadway musical “Dear Evan Hansen”). Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight host.

Christmas by Starlight (8 p.m., Hallmark) - For Night 4 of Hallmark’s Thanksgiving Week Christmas movie marathon, a lawyer makes a deal with the heir to a development firm to spare her family’s restaurant from demolition. But she must spend the week posing as the legal counsel his father is demanding he hire in the wake of some costly mistakes.

The National Dog Show (Noon, NBC) - More than 500 purebred dogs vie to be named “Best in Show” at this annual event. Hosted by John O’Hurley and David Frei.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The 12 Dates of Christmas (HBO Max) - This new dating show follows three singles on their quest to find someone special to bring home for the holidays. Three of the series’ eight episodes drop today, three more on Dec. 3 and the final two no Dec. 10.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.