What to Watch on Friday: Christmas specials begin with Santa, Frosty and the Grinch

Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town (8 p.m., ABC) - This 1970 stop-motion special is maybe the greatest Christmas special ever created. Fred Astaire explains the Santa Claus origin story — which includes his struggle against the bitter Burgermeister Meisterburger, who fights to keep Kris Kringle from delivering toys to the children of Sombertown. This is Santa 101, folks.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (8 p.m., NBC) - Boris Karloff narrates this animated classic about the lonely and heartless Grinch, who decides to dress up as Santa and steal the Christmas decorations, gifts and feast from the people of Whoville.

Frosty the Snowman (8 p.m., CBS) - The 1969 animated adaptation of Romeo Muller’s story of a snowman who comes to life, narrated by Jimmy Durante.

A Five-Star Christmas (8 p.m., Hallmark) - Another new Hallmark movie! After moving back to her hometown, a woman plots with her siblings and grandparents to help her father’s new bed and breakfast get a five-star review from an incognito travel critic.

Dear Christmas (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new Lifetime movie, a podcast host develops an unexpected romance with a local firefighter during the holidays.

Frosty Returns (8:30 p.m., CBS) - John Goodman is the voice of Frosty in this sequel in which Frosty is threatened by a snow-removal spray. Narrated by Jonathan Winters.

Minions Holiday Special (8:30 p.m., NBC) - In this Christmas special, the beloved “Despicable Me” characters celebrate the season as they present a night of holiday-themed mischief and playful, family-friendly adventures, featuring their trademark brand of offbeat comedy antics.

20/20: Falling From the Sky (9 p.m., ABC) - “20/20” investigates the deadly Boeing 737 MAX-8 airplane crashes as airlines get cleared to fly the troubled aircraft again starting in December. The report includes an interview with Capt. Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger and interviews with victims’ families from around the world.

