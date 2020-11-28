What to Watch Saturday: ID examines an infamous 1975 murder, Hallmark has a new movie

Sheila and Katherine Lyon, from the Investigation Discovery special “Who Killed the Lyon Sisters?” INVESTIGATION DISCOVERY

Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire & Legend of the Lost Tribe (8 p.m., CBS) - In this holiday special, Robbie competes against Blitzen for a spot on Santa’s sleigh team. Also, Robbie turns to a tribe of Vikings to help thwart Blitzen’s launch of a theme park called Reindeer World.

Christmas Waltz (8 p.m., Hallmark) - In this new Hallmark movie, a woman makes an unexpected connection with her dance instructor after her storybook Christmas wedding is canceled. It stars Lacey Chabert and Will Kemp.

Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new Lifetime movie, a couple try to plan the perfect destination wedding amid family chaos and drama

Who Killed the Lyon Sisters? (9 p.m., Investigation Discovery) - In tonight’s True Crime at 9 offering, the second of ID’s five consecutive nights of new true crime programming, we get the story of the Lyon sisters from Wheaton, Maryland. On March 25, 1975, 12-year-old Sheila Lyon and her little sister, 10-year old Katherine, walked half a mile from their home to a shopping mall and were never seen again. When news of their disappearance broke, residents wondered if someone within their community was responsible, and parents who once felt safe letting their children walk alone now never let them out of their sight. Local law enforcement exhausted all resources in the extensive search for the missing girls, but the investigation into Sheila and Katherine’s disappearance was plagued by false leads and questionable suspects. Despite all of law enforcement’s efforts, the case eventually went cold. Almost four decades later, a new team of determined cold-case investigators uncovered a promising lead, and from there, the twisted story of a witness turned prime suspect begins to unravel. With reporting from bestselling author Mark Bowden and insight from the cold-case squad who worked relentlessly to solve the mystery, “Who Killed the Lyons Sisters?” follows the fascinating and ultimately fruitful reinvestigation of this decades-old disappearance.

The Story of Santa Claus (9 p.m., CBS) - In this animated special, a jolly couple at the North Pole begin a toy-giving tradition. Starring the voices of Ed Asner, Betty White and Tim Curry.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.