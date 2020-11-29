What to Watch on Sunday: A new Errol Morris doc and a big winner on ‘Millionaire’

The new Errol Morris documentary “Psychedelic Love Story” premieres on Showtime on November 29, 2020. SHOWTIME

If I Only Had Christmas (8 p.m., Hallmark) - In this new Hallmark movie, a cheerful publicist teams up with a cynical business owner to help a charity in need at Christmastime.

Once Upon a Main Street (8 p.m., Lifetime) - People presents this new Lifetime movie, in which a man and a woman take over the responsibilities for an annual holiday competition.

2020 Soul Train Awards (8 p.m., VH1, BET) - Hosted by Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold, the awards ceremony will honor the best in soul and R&B.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? (9 p.m., ABC) - A frontline worker tries to win $1 million, and a celebrity contestant does actually win the big prize for charity.

My Psychedelic Love Story (9 p.m., Showtime) - This new Errol Morris documentary is described as a psychedelic head trip crossed with a possible CIA conspiracy wrapped in a fascinating love story. The story is told through the lens of Swiss-born, Paris-raised Joanna Harcourt-Smith, Timothy Leary’s lover, and examines the twists and turns that led Leary, the High Priest of LSD, to seemingly sell out the millions he urged to “turn on, tune in and drop out” and become a narc in 1974. What was the role of Harcourt-Smith?

On the Case with Paula Zahn (9 p.m., Investigation Discovery) - In tonight’s True Crime at 9 offering, the third of ID’s five consecutive nights of new true crime programming, we get the 300th episode of “On the Case” -- this one telling the story of the 1976 disappearance of 19-year-old Michelle Mitchell, who vanished from a well-lit parking lot in Reno, Nevada. Michelle had called her mother for a ride because her car had broken down, but when her mother, Barbara Mitchell, arrived, Michelle was gone. The disappearance would become part of one of the most complex and disturbing cases in the state’s history, involving other slayings and a survivor who described a similar attack. Decades after the original attacks, a stunning new piece of evidence sheds light on what actually happened to Michelle Mitchell.

Fargo (10 p.m., FX) - In the Season 4 finale, Ebal teaches Loy a lesson about business, Josto gets revenge and Oraetta comes clean.

