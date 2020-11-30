What to Watch on Monday: A Disney singalong, a Country Christmas, new true crime

Disney on Broadway returns to the New Amsterdam Theatre for the first time since March, with a performance of “Let It Go” by the members from the Broadway casts of “The Lion King” and “Aladdin,” and North American Touring companies of “Frozen” on “The Disney Holiday Singalong.” ABC

Disney Holiday Singalong (8 p.m., ABC) - A new musical event for the holidays, featuring star-studded performances and animated on-screen lyrics. Ryan Seacrest hosts.

The Christmas Listing (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new Lifetime movie, sparks fly between a real estate agent and a handsome rival when they compete to sell the same property during the holidays.

CMA Country Christmas (9 p.m., ABC) - Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins host this special, which has country music stars performing Christmas classics and festive collaborations.

Murder in Ypsilanti: Keith Morrison Investigates (9 p.m., Investigation Discovery) - In tonight’s True Crime at 9 offering, the fourth of ID’s five consecutive nights of new true crime programming, we get the one and only Keith Morrison (“Dateline”) investigating the 1993 disappearance of 24-year-old Tammy Niver in Ypsilanti, Michigan. Investigators find the car she was driving, but Tammy is nowhere to be found. As more details are uncovered, detectives are led to Tammy’s love interest of the time, Greg Agnew, but the case goes cold, and stays cold for decades. Then another woman is found murdered and a local reporter receives a tip that links both cases. Suspicion once again swirls around Greg Agnew. In this exclusive ID special, Morrison interviews those closest to both cases, attempting to answer the ultimate question: What really happened to the two women in Ypsilanti?

