What to Watch Tuesday: Our first ‘Rudolph’ sighting of the season, new true crime

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” which debuted in 1964, is the longest-running holiday special in television history. CBS

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (8 p.m., CBS) - The first “Rudolph” sighting of the season! In this classic, everyone’s favorite reindeer guides Santa’s sleigh through a bad storm on Christmas Eve.

The Witmans (9 p.m., Investigation Discovery) - In tonight’s True Crime at 9 offering, the final of ID’s five consecutive nights of new true crime programming, we get an enlightening look at the United States’ juvenile sentencing practices through the lens of the 1998 murder of 13-year-old Greg Witman. In 1998, Greg Witman stepped off the school bus and 11 minutes later, his older brother Zach called 911 to report that he had found Greg lying in a pool of blood. 15-year-old Zach went into shock – and then was taken into custody as the police’s only lead. What followed Greg’s murder is a harrowing decades-long journey of one family trapped in a double tragedy — a cruel intersection of small-town panic, media frenzy, and a fractured criminal justice system.

Atlas of Cursed Places (9 p.m., National Geographic) - In this new series, author and adventurer Sam Sheridan travels the globe looking for the most cursed places on Earth. He explores regional history and folklore and uses cutting-edge science to illuminate the dangers of the curse. The result is a new and revealing portrait of a doomed place and the people who live there. Sheridan starts with the granddaddy of cursed places: The Bermuda Triangle, a stretch of ocean where people (and planes and boats) disappear without explanation. Sheridan speaks to oceanographers, physicists, disaster physiologists and probability analysts to get to the bottom of this age-old mystery.

