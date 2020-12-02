What to Watch on Wednesday: ‘Baby God’ documentary on infamous fertility doctor

The HBO documentary “Baby God” tells the story of Dr. Quincy Foster, a Las Vegas fertility specialist who used his own sperm to impregnate patients, often without their knowledge or consent. HBO

Baby God (9 p.m., HBO) - A gripping new documentary telling the story of Dr. Quincy Foster, a Las Vegas fertility specialist, and the many women he guided to pregnancy through use of his own sperm — often without their knowledge or consent. The documentary follows his newly-discovered offspring as they grapple with the scope of his action and the impact that his genes may have on their own identities.

Trafficked with Mariana Van Zeller (9 p.m., National Geographic) - Mariana Van Zeller takes viewers on a journey inside the most dangerous black markets on the planet in this new docuseries. In tonight’s two-episode premiere, Van Zeller dives into the world of international scamming, as she chases some of the biggest phone, lottery and financial scammers in the world. In the second hour she attempts to understand how fentanyl, the deadliest drug in American history, has transformed the black market. A companion podcast, which offers more insight into the episodes and topics, premieres on Dec. 3.

Farmers for America (10 p.m., UNC-TV North Carolina) - Another new documentary — this one hosted by Mike Rowe and spotlighting farmers who are bringing revolutionary changes to American agriculture. The inspiring, feel-good documentary airs on UNC-TV’s North Carolina Channel, with several rebroadcasts over the next couple of days. Search the schedule at UNC-TV at unctv.org for all showings.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.