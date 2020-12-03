What to Watch Thursday: ‘Dateline’ on COVID-19 vaccine, HBO has ‘Heaven’s Gate’ doc

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Greatest Moments (8 p.m., The CW) - Celebrating the 25th anniversary of the event through performances and special backstage moments.

Dateline NBC: Race for a Vaccine (10 p.m., NBC) - Top executives at Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson talk about plans for COVID-19 vaccine distribution and efforts to overcome public mistrust. The special features interviews with key advisers from President Trump and President-Elect Biden’s COVID-19 task forces.

Rocket Around the Christmas Tree (10 p.m., Discovery) - In the first episode of this new series, three teams of merry masterminds compete to see who can pack their pines with the most firepower, save Christmas Town from an Abominable Snowman and send toy soldiers to the gifting front lines. Missing the mark gets their names on the naughty list.

Heaven’s Gate: The Cult of Cults (HBO Max) - This new docuseries examines the infamous UFO cult through the eyes of its former members and loved ones. What started in 1975 with the disappearance of 20 people from a small town in Oregon, ended in 1997 with the largest suicide on US soil and changed the face of modern New Age religion forever. This four-part docuseries uses never-before-seen footage and first-person accounts to explore the infamous UFO cult that shocked the nation with their out-of-this-world beliefs.

