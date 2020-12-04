What to Watch on Friday: ‘Charlie Brown Christmas’ is available for streaming today

A Charlie Brown Christmas (Apple TV+) - Apple has acquired the rights to Peanuts holiday specials and they’ll begin streaming this beloved classic for subscribers starting Dec. 3. Non-subscribers can stream the special for free Dec. 11-13. There’s also an airing on PBS on Dec. 13. In the 1965 Charles M. Schulz special, Linus helps Charlie Brown discover the true meaning of Christmas.

Great British Baking Show: Holidays (Netflix) - The third season of the Great British Baking Show’s Christmas spinoff lands on Netflix.

Too Close for Christmas (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new movie, a woman’s feelings start to change when she reluctantly spends Christmas with the man responsible for ending her last relationship.

Dateline: Far From Spider Lake (9 p.m., NBC) - Keith Morrison brings us the story of 40-year-old Jan Kruse, shot to death in her bed while her husband and teenage daughter were present in their Brewster, Minnesota home. Investigators rule out robbery as a motive, leaving them to ask: who would want to kill Jan?

20/20 (9 p.m., ABC) - “20/20” reports on the complicated story of Cari Farver, an Iowa woman who disappeared suddenly from her home and was later found to be the victim of a stalker, who sent Farver’s friends and relatives text messages from her phone claiming she had set out on a new life. Her recent boyfriend and his on-again off-again girlfriend also received text messages from the number, which grew increasingly threatening. A stunning twist in the case eventually reveals the truth about who was behind Farver’s disappearance.

Macho: The Hector Camacho Story (9 p.m., Showtime) - This new documentary looks at the remarkable life, storied career and unsolved murder of one of boxing’s greatest showmen.

Selena: The Series (Netflix) - A new series about the Queen of Tejano Music, Selena Quintanilla. The series explores her journey from singing small gigs to becoming the most successful female Latin artist of all time. It stars Christian Serratos, Gabriel Chavarria, Ricardo Chavira, Noemí Gonzalez, and Seidy López.

